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28.04.2026 17:12:21
Nexera Technologies Stock Jumps 17% On Gulf Region Expansion Authorization
(RTTNews) - Nexera Technologies Ltd (NEXR) shares rose 17.50 percent to $2.35, gaining $0.35 on Tuesday, after announcing a strategic authorization tied to its expansion into critical infrastructure protection.
The stock is currently trading at $2.35, compared to a previous close of $2.00 on the Nasdaq. It reached an intraday high of $3.40 and a low of $2.21, with trading volume surging to 38.60 million shares.
The company said its subsidiary KeepZone AI received official authorization to represent and introduce an advanced composite structural survivability system for fuel storage and energy infrastructure across select clients in the Gulf region. The system is designed to enhance resilience against blasts, fragmentation, and environmental damage, while extending infrastructure lifespan.
The stock's 52-week range is $1.63 to $428.40.
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