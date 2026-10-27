NexGel Aktie

NexGel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DA81 / ISIN: US65344E1073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 17:02:06

NEXGEL Shares Meet Nasdaq's Bid Price Requirement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), allowing its common stock to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company received a Nasdaq notice on April 22, 2026, stating that its common stock had failed to maintain the required minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

To regain compliance, NEXGEL was required to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. The company achieved this requirement on October 23, 2026, according to Nasdaq's notification letter.

With the compliance requirement satisfied, Nasdaq has closed the matter, and NEXGEL's common stock will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

NEXGEL is a medical technology company that provides healthcare products through its BIONX Surgical division, including wound care products, human amniotic membrane allografts, connective tissue matrices and ophthalmic products.

The company also develops and manufactures hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications.

Currently, NXGL is trading at $4.02, up 1.52%

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NexGel Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NexGel Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NexGel Inc Registered Shs 0,20 33,53% NexGel Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen