NEXGEL Shares Meet Nasdaq's Bid Price Requirement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), allowing its common stock to continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company received a Nasdaq notice on April 22, 2026, stating that its common stock had failed to maintain the required minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

To regain compliance, NEXGEL was required to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. The company achieved this requirement on October 23, 2026, according to Nasdaq's notification letter.

With the compliance requirement satisfied, Nasdaq has closed the matter, and NEXGEL's common stock will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

NEXGEL is a medical technology company that provides healthcare products through its BIONX Surgical division, including wound care products, human amniotic membrane allografts, connective tissue matrices and ophthalmic products.

The company also develops and manufactures hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications.

Currently, NXGL is trading at $4.02, up 1.52%