24.03.2022 13:00:00
NEXGEL to Present at Maxim Group's 2022 Virtual Growth Conference
LANGHORNE, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGel, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer of NEXGEL, will participate in the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held virtually on March 28-30, 2022. Mr. Levy's corporate presentation will be available on-demand at the start of the conference. To attend, register here.
For more information on the Maxim conference, or to schedule a meeting with NEXGEL's management team, please reach out to a Maxim representative or contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@kcsa.com.
About NEXGEL, INC.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.
