07.08.2019 12:30:00
NexGen Completes Phase I of Feasibility-Stage Drill Program Intersecting High Grade Mineralization and Preliminarily Assessed Robust Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Conditions in all Areas of Arrow
VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for an additional thirty-seven holes comprising 16,585.5 m from the Company's Feasibility-stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan. The Phase I resource component of the 2019 Feasibility stage program has completed 117 holes totaling 50,968 m. Utilizing new directional drilling technology, AziDrill, the Company was able to reduce the metres required for Phase I conversion by 28% due to the ability to target mineralization more accurately with deeper directional cuts from the pilot hole.
Further, an additional 14 holes of 6,314.4 m were completed designed to geotechnically and hydrogeologically characterize the rock mass within areas of the proposed mine workings and the Underground Tailings Management Facility ("UGTMF").
In total, the 2019 Phase I winter drilling program comprised 131 completed holes totaling 57,282.4 m.
Phase I: Conversion of Indicated to Measured Mineral Resources
This current phase of the 2019 drilling program targeted the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains for conversion of Indicated to Measured Mineral Resources within the proposed mine plan at a drill hole spacing of between 9.0 m and 16.7 m (based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions). All drill holes were collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology. The results below highlight intersections through each of the A2 and A3 High Grade Domains, respectively.
A2 High-Grade Domain Highlights
- AR-19-265c2 intersected 53.5 m of total composite mineralization including 9.80 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 109.0 m section (497.5 to 605.5 m). Additionally, of the 9.80 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 2.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;
- AR-19-259c1 intersected 26.5 m of total composite mineralization including 8.40 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 96.0 m section (549.0 to 645.0 m). Additionally, of the 8.40 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.00 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;
- AR-19-253c1 intersected 41.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.20 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 80.0 m section (632.0 to 712.0 m);
- AR-19-262c1 intersected37.5 m of total composite mineralization including5.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (529.0 to 617.0 m).
A3 High-Grade Domain Highlights
- AR-19-256c1 intersected 38.5 m of total composite mineralization including 8.10 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 96.0 m section (437.0 to 533.0 m). Additionally, of the 8.10 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;
- AR-19-258c2 intersected 42.0 m of total composite mineralization including 10.85 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (413.5 to 501.5 m);
- AR-19-263c3 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.20 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 85.0 m section (584.0 to 669.0 m).
Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, full drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca
Phase I: Testing Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Conditions within the proposed mine plan and Underground Tailings Management Facility ("UGTMF")
An additional 14 holes totaling 6,314.4 m were completed designed to geotechnically and hydrogeologically characterize the rock mass within areas of the proposed mine plan and the UGTMF. The preliminary field analysis indicated robust rock mass conditions in all areas. A report detailing the geotechnical results is being prepared by North Rock Mining Solutions Inc. In addition, the hydrogeological data acquired from these holes is being incorporated into the hydrogeological model which will characterize the favourable hydrogeological conditions at Arrow, inclusive of the proposed UGTMF area. Both reports will be incorporated into to the Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment for the Arrow Deposit.
Development, Activities & Financial
- Phase I results are all pending final assays and will be released as received and finalized. The commencement of Phase II is pending final compilation and analysis of all Phase I drilling results. All programs for the Feasibility Study (H1 2020) and Environmental Assessment (H2 2020) are ongoing and on schedule.
- NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.
- NexGen welcomes the conclusion of the section 232 investigation as reported on July 12, 2019 by Presidential Memoranda by which the President of the United States determined that he did not believe uranium imports threaten to impair the national security of the United States. With the conclusion in hand and support for the entire nuclear energy sector in the United States, many industry observers have reported market activity and utility demand interest has already increased since mid-July for spot and mid-term delivery.
- As of July 31, 2019, the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $80 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The dual purpose 2019 Phase I drilling has produced another batch of exceptional radio activity results highlighting Arrow's unique high grade continuity throughout the ore body, and from a development perspective, highly favourable ground conditions for the proposed mine plan and UGTMF. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate the NexGen team on the speed, accuracy, efficiency and elite standards in executing Phase I ground work whilst in tandem successfully advancing permitting and community objectives. It's an exciting time at NexGen and the dedication of the team inclusive of our valued service providers, community members and government is outstanding."
Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "Today's release represents a great milestone for the Project as this last batch of Phase I holes continues to show the clear continuity of high-grade mineralization across the A2 and A3 shears. These radioactivity results are particularly impressive considering the advanced shallow angle of interception into the sub-vertical Arrow orebody that AziDrill has been able to deliver over prior drill programs at Arrow. In addition, the preliminary geotechnical and hydrogeological field results indicating highly competent ground conditions for sound extraction is excellent. The strength of the Arrow resource and proposed mine plan has been further validated with the completion of the 2019 Phase 1 drill program. We look forward to incorporating all these results into an updated mineral resource, Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment for submission."
Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data
Drill Hole
Athabasca Group -
Handheld Scintillometer Results
Hole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Total
From
To (m)
Width
CPS Range
AR-19-251c1
327
-65
577.50
141.25
480.00
481.00
1.00
<500 - 5000
503.00
506.50
3.50
<500 - 14500
520.00
521.00
1.00
<500 - 61000
523.50
524.50
1.00
<500 - 3000
531.00
532.50
1.50
4000 - 61000
537.00
539.00
2.00
<500 - 1700
543.00
545.00
2.00
<500 - 1800
556.50
557.00
0.50
<500 - 590
AR-19-251c2
327
-65
666.50
N/A
424.50
425.00
0.50
<500 - 1400
463.00
465.00
2.00
<500 - 15000
470.00
483.50
13.50
<500 - 33000
486.00
501.00
15.00
<500 - 61000
512.00
514.00
2.00
<500 - 1200
581.50
594.00
12.50
<500 - 61000
597.50
600.00
2.50
<500 - 750
608.00
609.00
1.00
<500 - 1000
611.50
612.50
1.00
<500 - 3400
623.00
627.50
4.50
<500 - 12100
646.00
647.50
1.50
<500 - 2400
AR-19-252c1
327
-65
756.50
129.40
483.50
484.00
0.50
<500 - 2350
502.50
503.00
0.50
<500 - 15200
507.00
508.00
1.00
<500 - 2350
513.50
515.00
1.50
<500 - 1250
559.00
560.00
1.00
600 - 47600
564.50
565.00
0.50
<500 - 2200
574.00
577.50
3.50
<500 - 49000
580.50
587.50
7.00
<500 - 52800
600.00
600.50
0.50
<500 - 6800
610.50
620.50
10.00
<500 - 61000
633.00
635.00
2.00
<500 - 4400
642.00
648.50
6.50
<500 - 2400
652.50
653.00
0.50
520 - 860
661.50
662.00
0.50
<500 - 3400
664.50
665.00
0.50
<500 - 950
667.50
679.00
11.50
<500 - 61000
685.50
695.50
10.00
<500 - 10500
699.00
699.50
0.50
<500 - 1500
703.50
705.50
2.00
<500 - 3700
721.50
724.50
3.00
<500 - 14000
AR-19-252c2
327
-65
801.50
N/A
487.50
489.00
1.50
<500 - 1500
509.50
511.50
2.00
<500 - 8400
543.00
543.50
0.50
<500 - 510
546.00
547.00
1.00
<500 - 4140
559.00
559.50
0.50
<500 - 1400
576.50
584.00
7.50
<500 - 20500
589.50
592.50
3.00
<500 - 45000
595.50
604.00
8.50
<500 - 61000
606.50
611.00
4.50
<500 - 19000
620.00
628.00
8.00
<500 - 44000
634.00
634.50
0.50
<500 - 540
637.50
650.50
13.00
<500 - 3400
656.00
657.00
1.00
<500 - 2100
661.00
669.00
8.00
<500 - 2000
676.00
703.00
27.00
<500 - 61000
723.50
729.50
6.00
<500 - 27000
738.00
738.50
0.50
<500 - 580
745.00
746.00
1.00
<500 - 7200
755.50
757.00
1.50
<500 - 12600
777.50
779.50
2.00
<500 - 13000
AR-19-252c3
327
-65
804.50
N/A
496.50
497.00
0.50
<500 - 850
515.50
521.50
6.00
<500 - 6800
528.00
530.00
2.00
<500 - 9000
551.00
555.00
4.00
<500 - 12700
567.50
568.00
0.50
<500 - 760
580.50
581.50
1.00
<500 - 750
590.50
593.50
3.00
<500 - 45000
606.00
607.00
1.00
<500 - 61000
612.50
621.00
8.50
<500 - 61000
623.50
646.00
22.50
<500 - 61000
649.50
657.00
7.50
<500 - 3800
663.50
671.00
7.50
<500 - 3050
674.00
681.00
7.00
<500 - 1500
684.00
700.00
16.00
<500 - 61000
702.50
704.00
1.50
<500 - 660
706.50
711.50
5.00
<500 - 18100
718.50
729.50
11.00
<500 - 61000
738.00
739.00
1.00
1200 - 47900
750.00
755.00
5.00
<500 - 11600
774.00
776.00
2.00
<500 - 9600
783.50
784.50
1.00
<500 - 61000
AR-19-253c1
327
-65
712.00
125.45
442.50
443.50
1.00
<500 - 2650
528.00
528.50
0.50
<500 - 1100
537.00
540.50
3.50
<500 - 1800
558.50
560.00
1.50
<500 - 15500
568.00
573.00
5.00
<500 - 650
580.00
584.00
4.00
<500 - 4000
587.50
589.50
2.00
<500 - 2200
594.50
595.00
0.50
<500 - 910
623.50
624.00
0.50
<500 - 730
639.50
672.00
32.50
<500 - 61000
681.00
683.00
2.00
<500 - 15000
690.00
696.00
6.00
<500 - 52800
AR-19-253c2
327
-65
744.50
N/A
442.00
442.50
0.50
<500 - 720
506.00
507.50
1.50
<500 - 12000
538.50
541.50
3.00
<500 - 1900
547.00
548.00
1.00
<500 - 840
552.50
558.50
6.00
<500 - 2500
568.50
569.00
0.50
660 - 3150
583.50
585.00
1.50
<500 - 1050
591.50
592.00
0.50
<500 - 1580
606.00
609.00
3.00
<500 - 820
635.50
640.50
5.00
<500 - 2500
651.00
685.00
34.00
<500 - 61000
687.50
688.50
1.00
<500 - 6640
692.50
701.00
8.50
<500 - 13200
706.50
709.50
3.00
<500 - 3350
742.00
742.50
0.50
<500 - 1000
AR-19-254c1
327
-65
684.50
133.10
479.00
480.00
1.00
<500 - 5600
522.00
522.50
0.50
<500 - 550
527.50
528.00
0.50
<500 - 790
533.50
534.00
0.50
<500 - 620
616.50
625.00
8.50
<500 - 6500
631.50
641.00
9.50
<500 - 10200
649.00
651.50
2.50
<500 - 15000
657.00
663.00
6.00
<500 - 12000
AR-19-254c2
327
-65
699.50
N/A
468.50
469.00
0.50
<500 - 550
471.50
472.00
0.50
<500 - 900
483.50
484.00
0.50
700 - 13100
514.50
515.00
0.50
<500 - 1100
528.00
529.50
1.50
<500 - 25000
533.00
534.50
1.50
<500 - 25000
538.50
539.50
1.00
<500 - 29100
542.50
550.50
8.00
<500 - 2800
609.50
610.00
0.50
<500 - 580
622.00
623.50
1.50
<500 - 3300
628.00
658.00
30.00
<500 - 24000
665.50
670.00
4.50
<500 - 61000
AR-19-255c1
327
-65
609.50
122.40
505.00
506.00
1.00
<500 - 1580
510.50
513.00
2.50
<500 - 1700
520.00
523.50
3.50
<500 - 1400
545.50
565.00
19.50
<500 - 61000
568.50
569.00
0.50
670 - 2000
588.00
589.00
1.00
<500 - 5600
AR-19-255c2
327
-65
609.50
N/A
523.00
523.50
0.50
<500 - 7500
526.00
532.50
6.50
<500 - 4400
551.00
561.50
10.50
<500 - 61000
565.00
568.00
3.00
<500 - 910
579.00
579.50
0.50
<500 - 750
582.00
587.50
5.50
<500 - 4000
AR-19-255c3
327
-65
626.00
N/A
436.50
437.00
0.50
<500 - 2600
454.00
454.50
0.50
850 - 1300
504.00
507.50
3.50
<500 - 700
510.50
511.50
1.00
<500 - 2600
514.00
520.50
6.50
<500 - 2600
528.00
530.00
2.00
<500 - 5700
533.50
535.50
2.00
<500 - 3960
538.50
539.50
1.00
<500 - 4300
549.00
550.00
1.00
<500 - 2400
567.50
584.50
17.00
<500 - 61000
587.50
589.50
2.00
<500 - 2100
603.00
603.50
0.50
570 - 1240
606.00
606.50
0.50
<500 - 500
AR-19-256c1
327
-65
537.00
141.00
453.50
456.50
3.00
<500 - 23000
467.00
467.50
0.50
800 - 27000
471.50
472.50
1.00
<500 - 15200
478.00
512.00
34.00
<500 - 61000
AR-19-256c2
327
-65
552.50
N/A
457.50
458.50
1.00
<500 - 5850
463.00
467.50
4.50
<500 - 6300
470.00
470.50
0.50
<500 - 1500
474.00
476.00
2.00
<500 - 4000
480.00
481.00
1.00
750 - 13000
484.50
485.00
0.50
<500 - 720
488.00
489.00
1.00
<500 - 1400
492.00
516.50
24.50
<500 - 61000
AR-19-256c3
327
-65
705.20
N/A
461.50
462.00
0.50
<500 - 1600
469.00
471.50
2.50
<500 - 990
479.00
481.00
2.00
<500 - 7400
483.50
484.00
0.50
<500 - 550
487.00
487.50
0.50
<500 - 21000
491.00
491.50
0.50
3400 - 61000
501.00
505.50
4.50
<500 - 61000
512.00
513.50
1.50
<500 - 6000
516.50
527.00
10.50
<500 - 26900
543.50
544.00
0.50
<500 - 530
547.50
550.50
3.00
<500 - 640
655.50
660.50
5.00
<500 - 2500
674.50
678.00
3.50
<500 - 1980
698.00
698.50
0.50
<500 - 800
AR-19-257c1
327
-65
651.50
120.50
480.00
481.50
1.50
<500 - 7850
524.00
524.50
0.50
<500 - 1060
536.00
538.00
2.00
<500 - 1750
553.00
554.00
1.00
<500 - 790
561.50
563.00
1.50
<500 - 8800
570.00
571.00
1.00
<500 - 12500
586.00
594.50
8.50
<500 - 30000
601.50
602.50
1.00
<500 - 22000
614.50
617.00
2.50
<500 - 1800
622.50
631.50
9.00
<500 - 7200
AR-19-257c2
327
-65
666.50
N/A
526.00
527.50
1.50
<500 - 4100
549.00
550.00
1.00
<500 - 5800
560.00
564.50
4.50
<500 - 1700
582.00
582.50
0.50
<500 - 880
598.00
600.00
2.00
<500 - 15000
611.00
612.50
1.50
<500 - 61000
637.00
641.50
4.50
<500 - 3550
AR-19-257c3
327
-65
654.50
N/A
482.50
483.00
0.50
<500 - 1100
487.00
487.50
0.50
<500 - 1300
491.00
491.50
0.50
<500 - 1000
517.50
518.50
1.00
<500 - 6900
526.00
527.00
1.00
<500 - 8900
539.50
542.50
3.00
<500 - 2300
546.50
547.50
1.00
<500 - 1250
555.50
557.00
1.50
<500 - 26000
568.50
571.00
2.50
<500 - 1000
584.00
585.00
1.00
<500 - 600
587.50
597.00
9.50
<500 - 61000
600.00
600.50
0.50
<500 - 2500
606.00
612.00
6.00
<500 - 61000
614.50
621.00
6.50
<500 - 36500
624.50
630.50
6.00
<500 - 1200
AR-19-257c4
327
-65
666.50
N/A
485.00
485.50
0.50
<500 - 970
490.00
491.50
1.50
<500 - 1300
517.00
528.00
11.00
<500 - 4900
559.50
560.50
1.00
<500 - 3500
564.50
565.00
0.50
<500 - 1900
570.00
571.00
1.00
<500 - 1800
573.50
574.00
0.50
<500 - 2100
598.00
598.50
0.50
3700 - 30400
606.00
606.50
0.50
<500 - 1000
610.00
610.50
0.50
<500 - 1900
621.00
630.50
9.50
<500 - 14000
637.00
644.00
7.00
<500 - 2900
AR-19-258c1
327
-65
495.50
138.05
418.00
419.00
1.00
<500 - 11200
436.00
447.50
11.50
<500 - 48300
452.50
462.00
9.50
<500 - 61000
466.50
470.50
4.00
<500 - 1900
476.50
481.50
5.00
<500 - 3100
484.00
487.50
3.50
<500 - 2200
493.50
495.50
2.00
<500 - 1200
AR-19-258c2
327
-65
501.50
N/A
413.50
414.00
0.50
550 - 6700
419.00
419.50
0.50
<500 - 870
427.00
428.00
1.00
1350 - 38700
446.50
480.50
34.00
<500 - 61000
485.00
489.50
4.50
<500 - 1500
494.50
496.00
1.50
<500 - 560
501.00
501.00
0.00
<500 - 710
AR-19-259c1
327
-65
651.50
127.95
456.00
457.00
1.00
<500 - 970
460.50
461.00
0.50
<500 - 1050
483.00
490.00
7.00
<500 - 4900
508.50
509.00
0.50
<500 - 820
583.50
596.00
12.50
<500 - 61000
598.50
607.00
8.50
<500 - 61000
613.00
613.50
0.50
<500 - 580
616.50
621.50
5.00
<500 - 25700
AR-19-259c2
327
-65
666.50
N/A
462.50
463.00
0.50
<500 - 880
493.00
494.00
1.00
<500 - 32600
502.50
503.50
1.00
<500 - 900
508.00
508.50
0.50
<500 - 3600
524.00
525.00
1.00
<500 - 900
565.00
566.00
1.00
<500 - 600
596.50
604.00
7.50
<500 - 61000
607.50
609.00
1.50
<500 - 11200
614.50
619.50
5.00
<500 - 3500
628.00
628.50
0.50
<500 - 630
631.00
634.50
3.50
<500 - 12400
637.50
638.50
1.00
<500 - 1300
AR-19-260c1
327
-65
600.50
126.00
436.50
437.00
0.50
<500 - 1900
454.00
454.50
0.50
<500 - 610
470.00
470.50
0.50
<500 - 530
476.50
477.50
1.00
<500 - 6000
481.00
481.50
0.50
<500 - 820
493.50
495.50
2.00
<500 - 1300
500.00
503.00
3.00
<500 - 2300
507.50
508.00
0.50
<500 - 620
527.50
548.50
21.00
<500 - 43000
AR-19-260c2
327
-65
597.50
N/A
475.00
476.00
1.00
<500 - 1100
483.00
484.00
1.00
<500 - 2100
490.50
491.50
1.00
<500 - 530
494.00
494.50
0.50
<500 - 540
498.00
498.50
0.50
<500 - 780
502.00
504.50
2.50
<500 - 1700
515.50
516.00
0.50
<500 - 510
521.00
544.00
23.00
<500 - 61000
AR-19-261c1
327
-65
765.50
120.80
195.50
196.00
0.50
<500 - 670
541.50
542.50
1.00
<500 - 9500
553.50
559.00
5.50
<500 - 14500
563.00
564.00
1.00
<500 - 11000
567.00
568.00
1.00
<500 - 1000
575.00
575.50
0.50
2000 - 50000
578.50
579.50
1.00
<500 - 61000
594.50
595.00
0.50
<500 - 700
608.00
616.00
8.00
<500 - 4100
621.50
623.50
2.00
<500 - 1900
627.50
628.50
1.00
<500 - 1600
631.50
634.50
3.00
<500 - 1800
658.00
662.50
4.50
<500 - 2400
671.50
689.00
17.50
<500 - 61000
695.00
716.00
21.00
<500 - 4700
721.00
722.50
1.50
<500 - 1100
AR-19-261c2
327
-65
774.50
N/A
497.50
499.00
1.50
<500 - 1300
520.50
521.00
0.50
<500 - 2400
553.00
554.50
1.50
<500 - 4100
566.00
568.50
2.50
<500 - 5900
571.00
576.50
5.50
<500 - 41000
589.50
592.50
3.00
<500 - 45100
612.50
615.00
2.50
<500 - 1100
626.50
628.00
1.50
<500 - 1800
635.50
638.00
2.50
<500 - 1600
652.50
653.00
0.50
<500 - 520
666.50
667.50
1.00
<500 - 850
671.50
687.50
16.00
<500 - 61000
695.00
695.50
0.50
<500 - 2080
698.00
699.00
1.00
<500 - 750
AR-19-262c1
327
-65
636.50
125.00
484.50
485.00
0.50
<500 - 660
492.00
492.50
0.50
<500 - 800
503.00
506.50
3.50
<500 - 2700
516.00
521.50
5.50
<500 - 1800
560.50
573.50
13.00
<500 - 61000
576.50
577.00
0.50
<500 - 610
585.00
593.50
8.50
<500 - 3800
596.00
599.50
3.50
<500 - 2150
602.00
604.50
2.50
<500 - 990
607.50
617.00
9.50
<500 - 61000
AR-19-262c2
327
-65
648.50
N/A
494.50
497.00
2.50
<500 - 4200
506.00
509.50
3.50
<500 - 1750
517.00
518.00
1.00
<500 - 850
520.50
521.00
0.50
<500 - 650
526.00
527.00
1.00
<500 - 920
537.00
537.50
0.50
<500 - 650
558.50
559.00
0.50
<500 - 1100
568.50
576.50
8.00
<500 - 61000
580.50
583.00
2.50
<500 - 6600
592.00
594.00
2.00
<500 - 1500
600.50
620.00
19.50
<500 - 12500
626.50
628.00
1.50
<500 - 900
AR-19-262c3
327
-65
654.50
N/A
492.50
493.50
1.00
<500 - 2200
496.00
497.00
1.00
<500 - 1450
502.00
502.50
0.50
<500 - 560
505.50
507.50
2.00
<500 - 1200
532.50
533.50
1.00
<500 - 3300
555.50
556.50
1.00
<500 - 1100
577.50
597.00
19.50
<500 - 61000
601.00
601.50
0.50
<500 - 1050
605.50
608.00
2.50
<500 - 820
614.50
615.00
0.50
<500 - 540
617.50
627.00
9.50
<500 - 17200
634.50
637.00
2.50
<500 - 2400
640.00
642.50
2.50
<500 - 730
AR-19-263c1
325
-65
662.00
136.30
539.00
546.00
7.00
<500 - 19000
557.50
558.00
0.50
<500 - 1700
566.50
568.50
2.00
<500 - 8500
575.50
590.00
14.50
<500 - 27000
594.50
595.50
1.00
<500 - 15000
598.50
602.00
3.50
<500 - 25000
605.00
611.50
6.50
<500 - 61000
614.50
638.50
24.00
<500 - 61000
641.00
644.00
3.00
<500 - 1200
AR-19-263c2
325
-65
666.50
N/A
540.00
545.00
5.00
<500 - 32000
560.00
582.50
22.50
<500 - 61000
590.50
592.50
2.00
<500 - 9800
605.00
611.00
6.00
<500 - 2800
619.00
627.50
8.50
<500 - 61000
634.00
636.50
2.50
<500 - 1100
640.50
641.00
0.50
<500 - 530
644.50
645.50
1.00
<500 - 1000
AR-19-263c3
325
-65
669.50
N/A
535.00
536.00
1.00
<500 - 700
547.00
550.50
3.50
<500 - 47000
567.50
568.50
1.00
<500 - 2450
573.00
573.50
0.50
<500 - 1120
581.50
584.00
2.50
<500 - 2600
589.00
594.50
5.50
<500 - 8800
597.00
598.50
1.50
<500 - 6300
601.50
604.50
3.00
<500 - 12000
614.00
619.50
5.50
<500 - 61000
622.00
626.00
4.00
<500 - 61000
631.00
654.00
23.00
<500 - 61000
656.50
660.50
4.00
<500 - 2150
AR-19-264c1
327
-65
759.50
124.85
503.00
503.50
0.50
<500 - 540
532.00
534.00
2.00
<500 - 5000
541.00
541.50
0.50
500 - 6300
564.50
565.00
0.50
<500 - 720
572.00
572.50
0.50
<500 - 1900
580.50
581.50
1.00
<500 - 2600
591.50
596.00
4.50
<500 - 8200
598.50
599.00
0.50
<500 - 510
606.00
606.50
0.50
<500 - 580
610.00
610.50
0.50
<500 - 500
621.00
622.00
1.00
<500 - 2200
641.50
645.50
4.00
<500 - 2100
657.00
658.00
1.00
<500 - 610
663.50
664.50
1.00
<500 - 5600
669.00
681.00
12.00
<500 - 61000
686.50
690.50
4.00
<500 - 11000
694.00
707.00
13.00
<500 - 6600
711.00
730.50
19.50
<500 - 61000
757.00
757.50
0.50
<500 - 3500
AR-19-264c2
327
-65
789.50
N/A
535.50
536.00
0.50
2500 - 39000
580.00
581.00
1.00
<500 - 680
585.50
587.50
2.00
<500 - 2800
593.00
595.50
2.50
<500 - 2100
600.50
604.50
4.00
<500 - 61000
615.50
616.00
0.50
<500 - 790
623.00
630.50
7.50
<500 - 1780
638.00
638.50
0.50
<500 - 620
646.00
647.50
1.50
<500 - 1100
652.00
652.50
0.50
<500 - 2000
667.50
668.50
1.00
<500 - 1100
677.00
696.00
19.00
<500 - 61000
701.00
714.00
13.00
<500 - 61000
717.00
728.50
11.50
<500 - 61000
731.00
735.00
4.00
<500 - 6000
742.00
746.50
4.50
<500 - 4500
749.00
749.50
0.50
<500 - 2100
753.50
755.00
1.50
<500 - 1270
775.00
776.50
1.50
<500 - 5400
AR-19-265c1
327
-65
615.50
125.20
456.00
458.00
2.00
<500 - 1500
479.00
480.50
1.50
<500 - 1700
484.50
486.00
1.50
<500 - 3300
490.00
492.50
2.50
<500 - 850
500.00
503.00
3.00
<500 - 2700
510.00
511.50
1.50
<500 - 1020
515.00
516.50
1.50
<500 - 1100
529.50
556.50
27.00
<500 - 61000
560.50
569.00
8.50
<500 - 8700
571.50
579.50
8.00
<500 - 4150
591.50
592.50
1.00
560 - 7100
AR-19-265c2
327
-65
627.50
N/A
445.00
445.50
0.50
<500 - 1050
475.50
484.00
8.50
<500 - 2630
497.50
498.50
1.00
<500 - 750
501.00
501.50
0.50
<500 - 550
508.50
509.00
0.50
<500 - 580
516.00
516.50
0.50
<500 - 930
522.50
523.00
0.50
<500 - 530
532.00
532.50
0.50
<500 - 1200
535.50
570.50
35.00
<500 - 61000
573.50
577.00
3.50
<500 - 4500
588.00
590.00
2.00
<500 - 1800
594.00
597.50
3.50
<500 - 4200
600.50
606.50
6.00
<500 - 26100
Parameters:
•
Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
•
All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
•
"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
•
"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
•
Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
•
Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip
•
If a drill hole deviates from a target a section of the drill hole may need to be re-drilled - this can potentially cause small discrepancies (in metres) between the reported total length of a drill hole (depth at end of hole minus the starting depth) and the actual number of metres drilled for a given drill hole.
About NexGen
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.
NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.
Technical Disclosure
The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").
The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA. Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.
A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
SEC Standards
Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Technical Information
For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-completes-phase-i-of-feasibility-stage-drill-program-intersecting-high-grade-mineralization-and-preliminarily-assessed-robust-geotechnical-and-hydrogeological-conditions-in-all-areas-of-arrow-300897821.html
SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.
