Nexity: 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE Paris, France, 2 July 2024, 7.00 pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2024

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2024:

170,000 Nexity shares

€1,863,430

In the first half of 2024, a total of:

746,638 shares were purchased for €8,578,525

810,026 shares were sold for €9,249,986

TERMINATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

On 30 April 2024, Nexity terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane.

On the date the contract was terminated, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

273,110 shares

577,349.74 euros

With effect from 2 May 2024 and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable, Nexity has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to Nexity ordinary shares (ISIN code FR0010112524) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI) and approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers by decision of 21 March 2011.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account to implement this contract:

273,110 shares

577,349.74 euros

BNP Paribas Exane executed the following transactions between 01/01/2024 and 30/04/2024:

293,446 shares were purchased for €3,686,472

253,724 shares were sold for €3,071,852

Rothschild Martin Maurel executed the following transactions between 02/05/2024 and 30/06/2024:

453,192 shares were purchased for €4,892,053

556,302 shares were sold for €6,178,134

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

