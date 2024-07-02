|
02.07.2024 19:00:00
Nexity: 2024 Half-year liquidity contract statement
|LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE
|Paris, France, 2 July 2024, 7.00 pm CEST
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2024
Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 30 June 2024:
- 170,000 Nexity shares
- €1,863,430
In the first half of 2024, a total of:
- 746,638 shares were purchased for €8,578,525
- 810,026 shares were sold for €9,249,986
TERMINATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
On 30 April 2024, Nexity terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane.
On the date the contract was terminated, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 273,110 shares
- 577,349.74 euros
With effect from 2 May 2024 and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable, Nexity has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to Nexity ordinary shares (ISIN code FR0010112524) admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI) and approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers by decision of 21 March 2011.
The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account to implement this contract:
- 273,110 shares
- 577,349.74 euros
BNP Paribas Exane executed the following transactions between 01/01/2024 and 30/04/2024:
- 293,446 shares were purchased for €3,686,472
- 253,724 shares were sold for €3,071,852
Rothschild Martin Maurel executed the following transactions between 02/05/2024 and 30/06/2024:
- 453,192 shares were purchased for €4,892,053
- 556,302 shares were sold for €6,178,134
Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext
Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
ISIN Code: FR0010112524
Attachment
