|
09.01.2024 17:45:00
Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement
|HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
|Paris, 9 January 2023, 5.45pm CEST
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2023:
- 231,888 Nexity shares,
- €1,207,667.
In the second half of 2023, a total of:
- 354,152 shares were purchased for €5,233,354 (1,622 transactions).
- 307,976 shares were sold for €4,502,820 (1,857 transactions).
As a reminder:
- On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 186,202 Nexity shares
- €1,910,596
- In the first half of 2023, a total of:
- 331,240 shares were purchased for €7,888,945 (1,795 transactions).
- 266.124 shares were sold for €6,522,470 (1,990 transactions).
- On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 96,267 Nexity shares
- €3,855,967
- On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 116,892 Nexity shares
- €2,887,803
Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext
Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
ISIN Code: FR0010112524
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NEXITYAct. Cat-A-
|16,75
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Chinas Börsen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert derweil leicht aufwärts. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchen, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.