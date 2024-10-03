Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 17:45:00

Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of 30 September 2024

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
September 30, 2024

 		56,129,724

 		Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,755,941

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, October 3, 2024

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.