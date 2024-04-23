Nexity: Return on Consultation - Corporate credit contract

ADJUSTMENT TO CORPORATE CREDIT CONTRACT

RETURN ON CONSULTATION

Paris, 23 April 2024, 6 p.m.

The Euro PP bondholders voted in favour of exempting Nexity from its bank ratios until the date at which the financial statements for financial year 2024 are approved.

The banks in Nexity’s banking syndicate had already unanimously exempted the Group from the same obligations.

Nexity would like to thank all its partner banks and Euro PP bondholders for their support in this process and in the implementation of its transformation.

In the coming weeks, Nexity will re-launch a technical consultation to finalise the alignment of the banking and bond documentation, in particular the negative pledge and cross-default clauses.

