NexJ Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc., (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announced results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. All five of the nominees listed in NexJ's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2020 and proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the annual meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of NexJ. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The proxies received by management were as follows:

E. Scott Beattie Votes FOR: 12,053,216 WITHHELD: 411,597 K. Ian McPhee Votes FOR: 12,056,351 WITHHELD: 408,462 William F. Morris Votes FOR: 12,100,101 WITHHELD: 364,712 William M. Tatham Votes FOR: 11,351,816 WITHHELD: 1,112,997 David Yach Votes FOR: 12,097,001 WITHHELD: 367,812

NexJ Systems provides Intelligent Customer Management. Our award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, our products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, our customers benefit from our deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611.

