NexJ Health Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Financial Documents Pursuant to Temporary Relief Granted by Regulators due to COVID-19

TORONTO, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ - NexJ Health Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation"), a provider of patient engagement solutions for chronic disease management, today announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of its first quarter interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Interim Financial Documents"), for the period ended March 31, 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corporation is relying on the temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings published by Canadian securities regulators on March 23, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for the delay in the filing of its Interim Financial Documents required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the filing of the related certifications (collectively, the "Required Filings"). In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted this blanket exemption allowing the Corporation an additional 45 days to complete its regulatory filings.

The Corporation estimates that its second quarter documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before June 25, 2020. Pursuant to the Required Filings, the Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout, until such time as the Required Filings are filed.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last Required Filings, filed on April 3,2020.

ABOUT NEXJ HEALTH HOLDINGS INC. AND NEXJ HEALTH INC.

NexJ Health Inc. is a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of NexJ Health Holdings Inc. NexJ Health Inc. is a provider of patient-facing population health management solutions that deliver patient engagement for chronic disease prevention and management. At NexJ Health, we believe that the most efficient and cost-effective way to offset the rise in chronic disease is to empower patients, with the support of their families, friends, and healthcare professionals, to actively participate in managing their own chronic condition(s). By engaging patients through NexJ Connected Wellness, we help to achieve healthcare's quintuple aim: improve the patient experience, improve population health, lower the per capita cost of care, increase provider satisfaction, and deliver business efficiency.

SOURCE NexJ Health Holdings Inc.