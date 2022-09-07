Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 14:30:00

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Distribution

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) ("NXDT" or the "Company") today announced a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 19, 2022. 

NexPoint | Alternative Investment Platform (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint)

Additionally, starting October 1, 2022, NXDT will begin declaring dividends on a quarterly basis, in line with the majority of publicly traded REITs.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com. 

Contacts

Jackie Graham  
Director, Investor Relations  
jgraham@nexpoint.com

Lucy Bannon  
Chief Communications Officer  
lbannon@nexpoint.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-diversified-real-estate-trust-declares-distribution-301619132.html

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

