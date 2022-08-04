|
04.08.2022 14:30:00
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Appointment of Independent Director
DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today Dr. Carol Swain was appointed to the Board of Directors effective August 2, 2022.
Dr. Carol Swain, an award-winning political scientist and former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, is a Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an educational advisor for American Cornerstone Institute. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Additionally, Dr. Swain is the author or editor of 11 books. Dr. Swain is an entrepreneur, and her businesses include Carol Swain Enterprises, L.L.C. and Unity Training Solutions, L.L.C., which offers an alternative to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. She holds five degrees including a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale.
"We are delighted that Dr. Swain will be serving as an independent director in support of NexPoint Real Estate Finance," said Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. "Dr. Swain's experience as both an accomplished business leader and scholar will be beneficial to the Company as we seek to further execute against our long-term business objectives."
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF," primarily focused on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.
CONTACTS
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
Lucy Bannon
Chief Communications Officer
lbannon@nexpoint.com
Mike Geller
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
mgeller@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-announces-appointment-of-independent-director-301599873.html
SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: NexPoint Real Estate Finance stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: NexPoint Real Estate Finance stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NexPoint Real Estate Finance verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs
|20,57
|-1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.