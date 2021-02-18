+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
18.02.2021 13:31:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 19% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF)  announced today that its board of directors has unanimously declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share of NREF common stock, up from $0.40 per share.  The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact: 
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
833.463.6697

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-19-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301230547.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht moderate Gewinne. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen