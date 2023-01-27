|
27.01.2023 14:30:00
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 6891136. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.
A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, March 9, 2023, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 6891136.
The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301732194.html
SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: NexPoint Real Estate Finance stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: NexPoint Real Estate Finance stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NexPoint Real Estate Finance verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs
|19,22
|1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.