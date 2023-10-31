31.10.2023 13:15:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly and Special Dividends

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly regular dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The Company also announced that its board of directors has declared a special dividend of $0.185 per share of NREF common stock. The regular and special dividends will be payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. 

NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-quarterly-and-special-dividends-301972337.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs 15,24 2,76% NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen