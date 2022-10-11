Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 22:15:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results.  

NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-882-4478 or, for international callers, +1 646-828-8193 and using passcode Conference ID: 7754143. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources").  An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, November 3, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 7754143.

The Company plans to issue a press release with third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities.  More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301646543.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

