+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt ?? 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
27.09.2023 00:39:00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results.

NREF (PRNewsfoto/NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.)

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 6891136. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, November 16, 2023, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 6891136.

The Company plans to issue a press release with third quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-third-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301939582.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs 15,44 -2,65% NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wachstumssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen beendet Handel tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am zweiten Tag der Handelswoche leichter, auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte mit Abgaben. Die Wall Street gab am Dienstag nach. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen