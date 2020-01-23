|
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces 2019 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payable
Distribution
Taxable
Return of Capital
Section 199A
3/14/2019
3/15/2019
3/29/2019
$0.2750
$0.045988
$0.229012
$0.045988
6/13/2019
6/14/2019
6/28/2019
0.2750
0.045988
0.229012
0.045988
9/12/2019
9/1/2019
9/30/2019
0.2750
0.045988
0.229012
0.045988
12/16/2019
12/17/2019
12/31/2019
0.3125
0.052259
0.260241
0.052259
Totals
$1.137500
$0.190223
$0.947277
$0.190223
100%
16.72%
83.28%
Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.
The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.
Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024
