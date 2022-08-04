|
04.08.2022 14:30:00
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Appointment of Independent Director
DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today Dr. Carol Swain was appointed to the Board of Directors effective August 2, 2022.
Dr. Carol Swain, an award-winning political scientist and former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, is a Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an educational advisor for American Cornerstone Institute. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Additionally, Dr. Swain is the author or editor of 11 books. Dr. Swain is an entrepreneur, and her businesses include Carol Swain Enterprises, L.L.C. and Unity Training Solutions, L.L.C., which offers an alternative to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training. She holds five degrees including a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.S.L. from Yale.
"We are delighted that Dr. Swain will be serving as an independent director in support of NexPoint Residential Trust," said Matthew McGraner, Chief Investment Officer, NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. "Dr. Swain's experience as both an accomplished business leader and scholar will be beneficial to the Company as we seek to further execute against our long-term business objectives."
About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning, and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at nxrt.nexpoint.com.
CONTACTS
Jackie Graham
Director, Investor Relations
JGraham@nexpoint.com
Lucy Bannon
Chief Communications Officer
lbannon@nexpoint.com
Mike Geller
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
mgeller@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-announces-appointment-of-independent-director-301599743.html
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NexPoint Residential Trust Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.22
|Ausblick: NexPoint Residential Trust zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NexPoint Residential Trust zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.06.22
|NexPoint Residential Trust stock price target cut to $66 from $90 at Truist (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu NexPoint Residential Trust Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NexPoint Residential Trust Inc When Issued
|62,62
|-0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.