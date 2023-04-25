|
25.04.2023 14:16:00
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors approved a dividend of $0.42 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2023.
About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
Pro-nexpoint@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301806520.html
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
