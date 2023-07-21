|
Nexstar, Hawaiian Telcom Reach Multi-year Distribution Deal For Undisclosed Financial Terms
(RTTNews) - Media and entertainment company Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) announced on Friday that it has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Hawaiian Telcom, covering Nexstar's three local television stations namely the national cable news network, NewsNation, and the company's digital network, Rewind TV. The financial terms of the deal were not divulged.
Under the agreement, thousands of Hawaiian Telecom subscribers will be able to enjoy Nexstar's national and local content without interruption again, including entertainment programming, Women's World Cup soccer matches, and in-depth local news, weather and sports coverage provided by KHON-TV, KHON2 and KHII-TV.
Currently, shares of Nexstar are trading at $182.18 down 0.69% or $1.27 on Nasdaq.
