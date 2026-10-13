Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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13.10.2026 18:01:52
Nexstar Media Group's TEGNA Renews ABC Affiliation Deal With Disney In 13 Markets
(RTTNews) - Broadcasting company TEGNA Inc., a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), announced on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Disney Entertainment Television (DIS), renewing ABC affiliation for all of its stations.
The deal covers 13 markets including Dallas, Sacramento, Louisville, Jacksonville, Norfolk and Grand Rapids.
Disney SVP Susi D'Ambra-Coplan said the extended agreement underscores both companies' commitment to pairing trusted local journalism with national entertainment and sports content.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Nexstar Media Group are currently down 0.17 percent, changing hands at $160.27.
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Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|143,05
|-0,52%
|Walt Disney
|96,66
|-0,79%
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