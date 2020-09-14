Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 14 September 2020 at 14.30 (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Change in the composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim” or "the Company”) is announcing a change in the composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee.

Kyösti Kakkonen representing Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy has been appointed as a new member of the Nomination Committee. He is replacing Katya Smirnyagina, representative of Capricorn Health Tech Fund in the Nomination Committee.

Leena Niemistö, Chairperson of the Board of Nexstim and representative of its largest shareholder, continues to chair the Nomination Committee, and Ossi Haapaniemi continues as a member of the Committee.

According to the document establishing Nexstim’s Nomination Committee, it must have three to four members. The three largest shareholders of the Company each nominate one member; if a shareholder does not exercise the right to nominate a representative, the right is passed on to the next largest shareholder.

The new Nomination Committee will start its work during September.





Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairperson of the Board

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com



Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

