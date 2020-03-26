Press release, Helsinki, 26 March 2020 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Receives Two New NBS System Orders in the United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has recently received two new NBS System orders from two large medical institutions in the United States.

Nexstim NBS System uses Company’s unique SmartFocus® TMS technology that enables accurate stimulation of the targeted area in patient’s brain. NBS System is the only FDA cleared system based on navigated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) for non-invasive mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim NBS systems are used mainly for neurosurgical diagnostics: One of the most crucial pieces of information needed for neurosurgery is the tumour’s location in relation to the essential functions and their connections in the patient’s brain. SmartFocus® nTMS mapping with Nexstim’s NBS system can give this information regarding motor and speech areas — it can be invaluable when deciding the best treatment option.

Like Nexstim’s NBT® systems, NBS Systems are used worldwide also in conducting research concerning treatment and diagnostics of several different brain diseases and disorders.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim Plc commented: "We are happy to welcome these two medical institutions in the United States to our SmartFocus® user family where several renowned medical institutions around the world already use the NBS systems. The NBS business remains a good and steady revenue source for Nexstim, also during these unfortunate times of COVID-19, as neurosurgical operations are still in place in many hospitals.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

