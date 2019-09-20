20.09.2019 07:33:00

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA Receives Purchase Order for Access Control

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has received a purchase order of approximately USD 100 000.

The fingerprint sensor modules will be integrated into a biometric smart card reader for user-friendly, fast and secure log-in. The current PO is a follow-up order from an existing customer and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and further in 2020.

NEXT Media contact:

Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com 

NEXT Investor contact:

Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/next-biometrics-group-asa-receives-purchase-order-for-access-control,c2909726

 

