NEXT Biometrics Group ASA Receives Purchase Order for Access Control

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has received a purchase order of approximately USD 100 000.

The fingerprint sensor modules will be integrated into a biometric smart card reader for user-friendly, fast and secure log-in. The current PO is a follow-up order from an existing customer and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and further in 2020.

