dormakaba Aktie
WKN: 898080 / ISIN: CH0011795959
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18.11.2026 06:30:04
Next chapter: dormakaba announces new mid-term targets and strategy to scale profitable growth at London Capital Markets Day
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dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rümlang (Switzerland) / London (UK), 18 November 2026 –dormakaba, a global leader in access solutions, today announces its new mid-term financial targets through FY 2028/29 ahead of its Capital Markets Day in London. Following a three-year transformation, the Group is entering a new growth chapter. At the event, CEO Till Reuter and members of the Executive Committee will outline the strategic roadmap, operational priorities and financial framework to scale profitable growth and achieve the Group’s mid-term targets. The event will also be broadcast live.
The starting point: three years of transformation
The three-year transformation delivered CHF 235 million in savings and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%, the highest in the company’s history. dormakaba is now building on this foundation. The company today confirms its previously announced 2026/27 targets and unveils new mid-term financial targets through FY 2028/29. The new targets replace previous mid-term targets and reflect confidence in dormakaba’s market position, strategic execution and growth potential:
“Today marks an important milestone in dormakaba’s growth journey,” said Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba. “Over the past three years, we have transformed our company, significantly improved profitability and built a strong platform for future growth. We are raising our ambitions with a new set of mid-term targets through FY 2028/29.”
The path: three priorities, underpinned by innovation
Opening the Capital Markets Day, CEO Till Reuter will outline the roadmap to dormakaba’s next phase of growth, driven by its North America growth plan, expansion across vertical markets and focused global service strategy. Underpinned by significant investment in innovation, these priorities will drive profitable growth and value creation, supporting the delivery of the Group’s new mid-term targets.
“Innovation and targeted M&A will be powerful growth accelerators as we advance our leadership in intelligent devices,” said Reuter. “Together, they will support our expansion in North America, strengthen our position across vertical markets and unlock significant opportunities in Services, accelerating growth and creating long-term value. Supported by megatrends such as increasing safety and security requirements, sustainability regulations and digitalization, we are confident in our ability to deliver these ambitious targets, underpinned by the resilience and diversity of our business model and our ability to navigate near-term macroeconomic headwinds.”
The levers: how dormakaba will deliver its targets
At the Capital Markets Day, Till Reuter will be joined by members of the Executive Committee who will elaborate on the key growth drivers supporting the company’s mid-term trajectory:
Interactive marketplace and Senior Management access
In addition to formal presentations and a live Q&A session in the plenary, an onsite marketplace will offer participants the opportunity to engage directly with vertical market leaders, experience product and service innovations firsthand, and discuss dormakaba’s growth roadmap with senior management.
Event participation information
Register to attend dormakaba’s Capital Markets Day in person at the Pan Pacific Hotel in London or via webcast. A replay of the event will be made available after the conference.
1 Cash conversion is defined as operating cash flow before interest and taxes divided by operating profit.
2 Return on Capital Employed is defined as operating profit divided by average net operating assets.
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Disclaimer
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|dormakaba Holding AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 24
|8153 Rümlang
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 448189011
|E-mail:
|info@dormakaba.com
|Internet:
|https://www.dormakabagroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011795959
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900QMU5ZH99KMQK13
|EQS News ID:
|2437120
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2437120 18-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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