dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Next chapter: dormakaba announces new mid-term targets and strategy to scale profitable growth at London Capital Markets Day



18-Nov-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Mid-term targets through fiscal year 2028/29 include 3–5% organic net sales growth p.a. with additional 3–5% inorganic growth p.a. over the cycle.



Target operating profit margin of c. 14% under IFRS by FY 2028/29, c. 400 basis points improvement from FY 2025/26.



CEO Till Reuter and members of the Executive Committee will elaborate on the Group’s strategy to scale profitable growth through FY 2028/29 at today’s Capital Markets Day in London. Rümlang (Switzerland) / London (UK), 18 November 2026 –dormakaba, a global leader in access solutions, today announces its new mid-term financial targets through FY 2028/29 ahead of its Capital Markets Day in London. Following a three-year transformation, the Group is entering a new growth chapter. At the event, CEO Till Reuter and members of the Executive Committee will outline the strategic roadmap, operational priorities and financial framework to scale profitable growth and achieve the Group’s mid-term targets. The event will also be broadcast live. The starting point: three years of transformation The three-year transformation delivered CHF 235 million in savings and a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1%, the highest in the company’s history. dormakaba is now building on this foundation. The company today confirms its previously announced 2026/27 targets and unveils new mid-term financial targets through FY 2028/29. The new targets replace previous mid-term targets and reflect confidence in dormakaba’s market position, strategic execution and growth potential: 3–5% organic net sales growth p.a. supplemented by 3–5% inorganic growth p.a. over the cycle to FY 2028/29.

Operating profit margin of c. 14% under IFRS Accounting Standards by FY 2028/29, up c. 400 basis points from 10% in FY 2025/26.

Cash conversion 1 of c. 100% p.a. over the cycle.

of c. 100% p.a. over the cycle. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 2 above 35%, at constant scope, by FY 2028/29. “Today marks an important milestone in dormakaba’s growth journey,” said Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba. “Over the past three years, we have transformed our company, significantly improved profitability and built a strong platform for future growth. We are raising our ambitions with a new set of mid-term targets through FY 2028/29.” The path: three priorities, underpinned by innovation Opening the Capital Markets Day, CEO Till Reuter will outline the roadmap to dormakaba’s next phase of growth, driven by its North America growth plan, expansion across vertical markets and focused global service strategy. Underpinned by significant investment in innovation, these priorities will drive profitable growth and value creation, supporting the delivery of the Group’s new mid-term targets. “Innovation and targeted M&A will be powerful growth accelerators as we advance our leadership in intelligent devices,” said Reuter. “Together, they will support our expansion in North America, strengthen our position across vertical markets and unlock significant opportunities in Services, accelerating growth and creating long-term value. Supported by megatrends such as increasing safety and security requirements, sustainability regulations and digitalization, we are confident in our ability to deliver these ambitious targets, underpinned by the resilience and diversity of our business model and our ability to navigate near-term macroeconomic headwinds.” The levers: how dormakaba will deliver its targets At the Capital Markets Day, Till Reuter will be joined by members of the Executive Committee who will elaborate on the key growth drivers supporting the company’s mid-term trajectory: North America, the primary growth accelerator: Heather Torrey, Head Americas, will outline the targeted initiatives designed to capture significant market share and accelerate expansion across the region.

Heather Torrey, Head Americas, will outline the targeted initiatives designed to capture significant market share and accelerate expansion across the region. Vertical Markets & Services: Chief Commercial Officer Steve Bewick will outline the Group’s plans to accelerate growth across vertical markets through customer-centric innovation and a global service strategy, unlocking value from dormakaba’s extensive installed base through enhanced recurring offerings.

Chief Commercial Officer Steve Bewick will outline the Group’s plans to accelerate growth across vertical markets through customer-centric innovation and a global service strategy, unlocking value from dormakaba’s extensive installed base through enhanced recurring offerings. Innovation as a key differentiator: Chief Technology Officer David Fuller will showcase how AI, Cloud and LEGIC’s interoperable access systems power scalable innovation, creating competitive differentiation and advancing dormakaba’s leadership in intelligent devices.

Chief Technology Officer David Fuller will showcase how AI, Cloud and LEGIC’s interoperable access systems power scalable innovation, creating competitive differentiation and advancing dormakaba’s leadership in intelligent devices. Operations efficiency & complexity reduction: Chief Operations Officer Carsten Franke will present the latest developments geared towards optimizing manufacturing and plant capabilities, reducing complexity and streamlining the supply chain, inventory levels and cost structures.

Chief Operations Officer Carsten Franke will present the latest developments geared towards optimizing manufacturing and plant capabilities, reducing complexity and streamlining the supply chain, inventory levels and cost structures. Financial framework: Chief Financial Officer René Peter will present the financial framework underpinning the FY 2028/29 targets, outlining how a strong balance sheet and disciplined cash allocation support organic growth and value-accretive M&A. Interactive marketplace and Senior Management access In addition to formal presentations and a live Q&A session in the plenary, an onsite marketplace will offer participants the opportunity to engage directly with vertical market leaders, experience product and service innovations firsthand, and discuss dormakaba’s growth roadmap with senior management. Event participation information Register to attend dormakaba’s Capital Markets Day in person at the Pan Pacific Hotel in London or via webcast. A replay of the event will be made available after the conference. 1 Cash conversion is defined as operating cash flow before interest and taxes divided by operating profit. 2 Return on Capital Employed is defined as operating profit divided by average net operating assets. For further information: Investors Media Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media release (PDF) Disclaimer This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.



For definition of alternative performance measures, please refer to chapter 5.2 of the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the Annual Report 2025/26 of dormakaba.



This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.



dormakaba®, dorma+kaba®, Kaba®, Dorma®, Ilco®, LEGIC®, Silca®, BEST® etc. are registered trademarks of the dormakaba Group. Due to country-specific constraints or marketing considerations, some of the dormakaba Group products and systems may not be available in every market.

End of Inside Information