Next College Student Athlete Releases Coach Packet By NCSA 3.0

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network, today announced the release of Coach Packet by NCSA 3.0 and access to the digital recruiting tool at women's lacrosse events across the country.

Coach Packet by NCSA now available at women's lacrosse events throughout the U.S.

Coach Packet by NCSA modernizes the recruiting experience by allowing college coaches to attend large recruiting events and track and evaluate athletes digitally. By taking the traditional bundles of event handouts and converting them into a user-friendly app available on iOS and Android, Coach Packet by NCSA provides college coaches easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics.

Coach Packet by NCSA 3.0 has several new and improved features including convenient offline access, privacy controls for college coaches, and exclusive integration into industry-leading recruiting software, Front Rush.

"With over 20 years in the recruiting industry, NCSA prides itself on providing the best service and solutions to student-athletes and college coaches," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "College coaches trust Coach Packet by NCSA to provide convenient and secure access to athletes' stats and event information. This year, we're excited to offer Coach Packet by NCSA at more events than ever before."

NCSA's partnerships with premier women's lacrosse events including Ultimate Events and Sports Partners, Top Threat Tournaments, Corrigan Sports Enterprises, and ThinkLAX will provide access to Coach Packet by NCSA at over 50 women's lacrosse events throughout the U.S in 2021.

NCSA is the official responsible recruiting services provider of U.S. Lacrosse. With a network of over 55,000 women's lacrosse student-athletes, NCSA is the largest women's lacrosse recruiting network. In 2020, 89% of all collegiate women's lacrosse programs used NCSA.

"As a club owner and event operator, I wanted the best provider of recruiting solutions. The combination of ConnectLax and Coach Packet by NCSA is the ultimate digital tool for recruiting," said Michele DeJuliis, co-owner of Ultimate Sports & Events. "Free game film access, college research, connection to college coaches, and secure athlete profiles, combined with updated event information and athlete stats that integrate seamlessly into Front Rush cannot be beat. We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to many successful stories because of it."

"Partnering with ConnectLAX and Coach Packet allows us to provide the best digital recruiting service for all athletes and college coaches that attend our events," said Top Threat Events Founder and Director Lori Brown. "This partnership allows us to streamline the process with the highest quality technology in the industry, and we are extremely excited to bring this value-added service to all of our events."

"When it comes to linking up prospective student-athletes with collegiate coaches, NCSA is the unquestioned leader in the industry. Nobody does it better nor has a better network to do so," said President of Corrigan Sports Enterprises Lee Corrigan. "NCSA's platform educates student-athletes and parents on a myriad of college factors as they explore the best programs for their son or daughter."

"thinkLAX has helped hundreds of players reach their dream of playing lacrosse at the next level," said Michael Haight, president and owner of ThinkLax. "NCSA and ConnectLax bring a wealth of knowledge and have been industry leaders in digital recruiting. With ConnectLax and Coach Packet by NCSA, thinkLAX has positioned itself to remain at the forefront of lacrosse recruiting events. With over 300 high school-aged teams attending our Summer Genesis annually, we provide the best platform the players attending to get recruited and be seen."

ConnectLAX, the largest platform in women's lacrosse, will work with NCSA to provide elevated game film at select women's lacrosse events where Coach Packet by NCSA is available.

"We feel Coach Packet by NCSA reflects what we've always heard college coaches ask for; to make their life easier with integrations, respect their privacy in viewing film and accessing athlete information, and ultimately, create healthier expectations and experience for families," said Gage Mersereau of ConnectLAX.

Coach Packet by NCSA is the preferred digital recruiting tool of NCSA partners USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, Perfect Game, Prep Hoops, Premier Girls Fastpitch, United States Specialty Sports Association, Crossroads Baseball, The Alliance of Fastpitch, Athletx Sports Group, and Program15/Future Star Series.

Coach Packet by NCSA 3.0 is free to download now.

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

ABOUT NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network in the U.S. Part of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting tens of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

NCSA is the preferred and trusted recruiting partner for eight national governing bodies including US Lacrosse, USA Baseball, USA Water Polo, USA Wrestling, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and US Youth Soccer.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

CONTACT: Lauren Pulte

(248) 885-2607

lpulte@ncsasports.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-college-student-athlete-releases-coach-packet-by-ncsa-3-0--301262325.html

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)