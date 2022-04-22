Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game For Earth Day

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 22, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Our planet is in crisis - but you can help make a difference, even from within the comfort of your own home. Next Earth, the third largest metaverse, is teaming up with SEE Turtles to launch a new game with a cause: players can purchase land in the metaverse, with a portion of proceeds going towards real-world environmental projects.

Having previously allocated 1 million USD to environmental issues, Next Earth is committed to making a difference. Users can now purchase land on certain territories within the metaverse, with a chance to win $200,000 worth of NXTT or five unique NFTs. In every transaction, 20% of proceeds will go to SEE Turtles, who will use the funds to implement plastic removal projects on the same locations in the real world.

How to Join the Game

In this campaign, players can help clean up the environment by purchasing land on any of the designated territories. As you play, you'll take part in a treasure hunt, searching for prizes hidden beneath the trash.

Next Earth placed $200,000 worth of NXTT in different values under the tiles, as well as 5 unique NFTs made by TinyWasteland. The campaign will launch in May, and Next Earth will soon announce the exact date.

Noemi Magyar, Head of CSR at Next Earth, and Brad Nahill, President of SEE Turtles, joined forces for a 21st April livestream to discuss their partnership and how donations are turning into real help. Peter Csakvari, TinyWasteland's artist, also joined to discuss his art and how NFTs can be used in these campaigns.

A "Metaverse For Good" Project

The Next Earth and SEE Turtles collaboration exemplifies how the metaverse can be used for good causes and social responsibility. Together, they are having a positive impact on the environment and helping endangered species thrive.

As a metaverse that already donates 10% of proceeds to environmental initiatives, Next Earth is excited to launch its latest social responsibility campaign in partnership with its community.

