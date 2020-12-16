Next Edge Capital Corp. Announces results of special meeting

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION TO BUY THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES./

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Next Edge Capital Corp. ("Next Edge") is pleased to announce that the special meeting relating to the approval of the previously announced merger of Next Edge Bio-Tech Plus Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into Next Edge Biotech and Life Sciences Opportunities Fund (the "Continuing Fund") was reconvened today. In accordance with applicable legal requirements, securityholders of the Terminating Fund were required to approve the Merger.

Securityholders of the Terminating Fund who voted, voted overwhelmingly to approve the special resolution to authorize the Merger, as set out below:

Percentage of Unitholders Voting Percentage of Voting Unitholders

Voting in Favour Percentage of Voting Unitholders

Voting Against 11.53% 100% 0%

Accordingly, and as all required regulatory approvals have also been obtained, it is expected that the Merger will take effect on or about December 18, 2020.

The Merger is part of the evolution of Next Edge's offerings. Complete details regarding the Merger and the matters considered at the special meeting were outlined in the management information circular dated November 7, 2020 sent to securityholders of the Terminating Fund of record as of November 6, 2020.

Robert Anton, Managing Director noted that, "The Next Edge Biotech and Life Sciences Opportunities Fund will provide investors access to companies that we believe will provide a remarkable and unprecedented number of cures and breakthroughs of diseases in the coming decade(s), many once thought incurable. With this will come significant wealth creation from these opportunities, while at the same time doing good for all humankind."

Eden Rahim, portfolio manager of the Next Edge Biotech and Life Sciences Opportunities Fund says, "We look forward to having a broader investable universe with greater options and flexibility when making investment decisions that being an "alternative mutual fund" affords us ."

About Next Edge Capital Corp.

Next Edge Capital Corp. is an alternative investment fund manager and a leader in the structuring and distribution of Alternative and Private Credit fund products in Canada. The firm was formed in July 2006 as Man Investments Canada Corp. and spun out via a management buyout in June 2014 and renamed to Next Edge Capital Corp. The firm is led by a management team responsible for raising over $4 billion of alternative assets since 2000. The firm specializes and focuses on providing unique, non-correlated pooled investment vehicles to the Canadian retail marketplace. Further information can be found at www.nextedgecapital.com.

