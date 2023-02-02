Next-Gen ADM Services Enable All Levels of Transformation

Enterprises are partnering with providers of next-generation application development and maintenance (ADM) services on application modernization projects of varying ambition and scope, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services Archetype report finds that the COVID-19 pandemic led many enterprises to update or transform their application environments, with large-scale automation for cost reduction being a goal for almost all clients. Other common objectives include improving supply chain visibility, detecting and eliminating failures early in development and reducing technical debt.

"Many companies are modernizing their ADM capabilities for core business goals, such as increasing business resilience and strengthening real-time decision-making,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Whether they are overhauling their whole application environment or just implementing a new software product, there are service providers that can contribute valuable guidance and expertise.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services Archetype report summarizes the relative capabilities of ADM service providers to meet the needs of typical, frequently encountered categories, or archetypes, of enterprise buyers. Each archetype represents a specific set of business and technology needs and challenges. The characteristics of each archetype vary over time as business conditions change, shifting the relative importance of different requirements. Most organizations, especially large enterprises, include people in multiple archetypes.

The report examines three archetypes within enterprise clients that are looking for next-generation ADM services. The report evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers to deliver services to the three archetypes:

Leveraging Packaged Software Platforms: Clients that fit this archetype are seeking to deploy new commercial software products, upgrade to a new version of an existing platform (such as migrating to SAP S/4HANA) or moving from one software ecosystem to another. They look for providers that have strategic partnerships with packaged technology vendors and can work in multi-technology environments. These engagements typically do not provide long-term competitive advantage but can be important steps to larger transformations.

Operational Excellence: These clients seek long-term managed services contracts for resolving incidents, preempting failures, upgrading applications and other functions, with increased efficiency through automation and AI. They want to save money on application management to invest in new digital initiatives and innovation, working in lockstep with the provider toward agreed milestones.

Enterprise Modernization: These clients aim to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage by overhauling legacy applications, moving to the cloud, or both. They seek improved business agility and faster time to market for applications, using agile methodologies with a continuous delivery ethos. An improved user experience is often another important objective. These complex, long-term projects, with an intimate connection between provider and client, are an integral part of many overall digital transformation programs.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, Capgemini, HCL, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree and Wipro are named as Leaders across all three archetypes. Cognizant and Hexaware are named as Leaders across two archetypes, and Atos, DXC Technology and Softtek are named as Leaders across one archetype each.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

