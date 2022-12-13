Next-Gen IDP Company AYR joins BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program to Improve the World of Work

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AYR (formerly Singularity Systems Inc.), the next-generation Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) company, has been selected for BNY Mellon's Accelerator Program. The BNY Mellon program seeks out the best emerging technology companies and collaborates with them to create cutting-edge solutions that address emerging business challenges for the global financial industry.

"Across our enterprise, unlocking value from data is an essential component in the products and services we deliver to our clients across the financial economy," said Matt Wells, Managing Director, Global Payments, Markets, Issuer Services, and Treasury Services Operation at BNY Mellon. "We look forward to working with companies like AYR as we explore opportunities for intelligent automation to harness the value from next-gen document and data processing solutions, giving time back to the workforce and improving client satisfaction."

The BNY Mellon Accelerator Program was established to facilitate innovation and collaboration with the fintech ecosystem and its emerging leaders. The Program offers a streamlined approach for testing and validating new technologies and their use cases. With a proof-of-concept-based approach, participants focus on real business problems with the objective of addressing the evolving needs of BNY Mellon's clients. Underpinned by the spirit of entrepreneurship, founders and their teams benefit from opportunities to inform their product roadmaps and better scale their businesses with insights from BNY Mellon leadership, top venture capitalists, and exposure to BNY Mellon's larger ecosystem. The Program is focused on providing exceptional leadership to the technology and financial ecosystem, and supporting companies founded by diverse entrepreneurs.

"The AYR team is honored to be a part of the BNY Mellon Accelerator Program. We are working on solving customer challenges previously considered out of reach," said Tianhau Wu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at AYR. "With a focus on the innovations from next-generation solutions, we continue to experience a growth in customer interest in the Intelligent Document Processing and automation markets.

About AYR (formerly Singularity Systems Inc.)

With its world-class team of scientists and developers, AYR has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). The company, headquartered in Princeton, NJ, provides SingularityAI, an award-winning AI platform enabling enterprises to transform their raw data into actionable insight.

