Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Landscape 2019-2029 - Market Leaders are Collaborating with Technology-Based Startups to Gain Their Expertise in Technology

The Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The rapid maturation of the biopharmaceutical sector denotes the increasing importance of biomanufacturing as the most basic procedure for the development and manufacture of biologic-based products. With increasing commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and the addition of more products in the development pipeline, biopharmaceutical companies are looking forward to adopting novel biomanufacturing strategies with an increased focus on balancing innovation in process design, performance, and efficiency with speed and cost.

The need for advanced biomanufacturing practices in order to meet the demand of the growing patient population has paved the way for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing products. Next-generation biomanufacturing products are designed to provide seamless services that are superior in terms of both quality and efficiency as compared to first-generation products. Increased funding from private investors and the government for the development of next-generation biomanufacturing facilities promoting rapid technological advancement in biomanufacturing products is one of the most prominent factors driving the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing market.

One of the major trends of the next-generation biomanufacturing market is the shifting focus toward the adoption of single-use products, such as single-use bioreactors and single-use biocontainers. This is mainly attributed to the huge number of benefits associated with single-use products, with regard to cost savings, reduced risk of product contamination, and increased flexibility in multi-product facilities.

With more companies entering the next-generation biomanufacturing market through product innovations, several novel next-generation biomanufacturing products are expected to come up, actively driving the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The leading contributors in the global next-generation biomanufacturing market predominantly prefer partnerships and alliances to sustain the market competition and strengthen their business position. Most of the market leaders are collaborating with technology-based startups to gain their expertise in technology.

Monoclonal antibody product segment with relatively high market approval rates is dominating the next-generation biomanufacturing market, by the medical application. Monoclonal antibodies segment was valued at $6.66 billion in 2018, contributing to 45% of the total market share in 2018.

In terms of end-users, commercial-stage end-user dominated the global next-generation biomanufacturing market and was valued at $11.39 billion in 2018. On the other hand, for both commercial-stage end-users and preclinical and development stage end users, biopharmaceutical companies were the major contributor of revenue, followed by CMOs/CDMOs.

Among the different regions, North America leads the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in 2018, with the U.S. being the major contributor to revenue. In 2018, North America contributed 35.4% of the total market share and the U.S. alone contributed to more than 95.4% of its market share.



This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches, partnerships, and product approvals, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segment and by region.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 10 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of the leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, such as Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, bbi-biotech GmbH, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Gurin, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., PBS Biotech, Inc., ZETA GmbH, Applikon Biotechnology BV, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., and Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology



4 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Overview

4.1 Ever-Evolving Healthcare Scenario

4.2 Biomanufacturing: An Introduction

4.3 Upstream and Downstream Processing

4.4 Biopharmaceutical Market Growth Boosting Demand for Biomanufacturing

4.5 Key Technology Trends

4.6 The Future of Biomanufacturing: Next-Generation Biomanufacturing

4.7 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Size

4.8 Market Dynamics

4.8.1 Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.9 Assumptions and Limitations



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Overview

5.2 Regulatory Scenario

5.3 Patent Landscape



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Partnerships and Alliances

6.2.2 Business Expansions

6.2.3 New Offerings

6.2.4 M & A Activities

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Market Share Analysis



7 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market (by Workflow and Product)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Upstream Biomanufacturing

7.2.1 Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

7.2.1.1 Bioreactors/Fermenters

7.2.1.2 Bags and Containers

7.2.1.3 Cell Culture Products

7.2.1.4 Filtration Systems

7.2.1.5 Mixing Systems

7.2.1.6 Sterilizers

7.2.1.7 Biosafety Cabinets

7.2.1.8 Incubators

7.2.1.9 Other Instruments and Accessories

7.2.2 Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

7.2.2.1 Single-Use Bioreactors/Fermenters

7.2.2.2 Single-Use Bags and Containers

7.2.2.3 Single-Use Tubing and Connectors

7.2.2.4 Single-Use Mixing Systems

7.2.2.5 Single-Use Sensors and Probes

7.3 Downstream Processing

7.3.1 Downstream Biomanufacturing Products

7.3.1.1 Chromatography Systems

7.3.1.2 Filtration Systems

7.3.1.3 Membrane Adsorbers

7.3.1.4 Instruments and Accessories

7.3.1.5 Single-Use Equipment and Accessories



8 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market (by Medical Application)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3 Vaccines

8.4 Recombinant Proteins

8.5 Hormones

8.6 Others



9 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market (by End User)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.3 CMOs/CDMOs

9.4 Research Institutions



10 Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Applikon Biotechnology B.V.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Applikon Biotechnology BV in the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis

11.3 bbi-biotech GmbH

11.4 Danaher Corporation

11.5 Eppendorf AG

11.6 Esco Group of Companies

11.7 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

11.8 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

11.9 Merck KGaA

11.10 PBS Biotech, Inc.

11.11 Pierre Gurin

11.12 Sartorius AG

11.13 Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

11.14 Solaris Biotechnology Srl

11.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.16 ZETA GmbH



