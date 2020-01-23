Next-Generation Miniaturized Rubidium Atomic Clock Improves Performance and adds Features without Increasing Size

BANGKOK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As reliance on precise frequency and timing increases due to the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) enabling 5G communication networks, data centers and other mission critical infrastructure, smaller size and high-performance atomic clock technology has become essential to support both military and commercial applications. To meet demand for a small footprint atomic clock, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the industry's highest performance atomic clock for its size and power. The new device also delivers a wider thermal range, critical performance improvements and other enhancements over previously available technology.

Microchip's next-generation MAC-SA5X miniaturized rubidium atomic clock produces a stable time and frequency reference that maintains a high degree of synchronization to a reference clock, such as a GNSS-derived signal. Its combination of low monthly drift rate, short-term stability and stability during temperature changes allow the device to maintain precise frequency and timing requirements during extended periods of holdover during GNSS outages or for applications where large rack-mount clocks are not possible. Operating over a wider temperature range of -40 to +75 Celsius, the MAC-SA5X was designed to quickly achieve atomic stability performance by taking less time to lock compared to some of the existing clock technology available in the market. In an aircraft application, for example, these attributes enable faster power up of critical communication and navigation systems in extreme climates.

The MAC-SA5X allows system developers to avoid the need for extra circuitry by integrating a one pulse per second (1PPS) input pin for fast frequency calibration, saving time and development cost. In addition, the MAC-SA5X is designed with the same footprint as previous generation miniature atomic clock technology, reducing the development time to transition to the newer, higher performance device.

"As an industry leader, Microchip continues to invest in next-generation atomic clock technology for Department of Defense programs, mission-critical infrastructure and networks that require a high degree of accuracy in timekeeping and synchronization," said Randy Brudzinski, vice president and general manager of Microchip's frequency and time business unit. "The MAC-SA5X adds several performance and feature enhancements while retaining the same footprint as the previous generation MAC-SA.3X products, enabling customers to easily transition to the new technology."

Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the MAC-SA5X operates to the following additional specifications: <5.0E-11 frequency stability over operating temperature; <5.0E-11 per month aging rate; 6.3-watt power consumption; 47 cc in volume. The MAC-SA5X provides backward compatibility with its predecessor MAC-SA.3Xm family and comes in an ovenized crystal oscillator (OCXO)-sized package of 50.8 mm x 50.8 mm.

As a world leader in the research, development and manufacture of atomic clocks, Microchip has delivered more than 275,000 rubidium clocks, 120,000 chip-scale atomic clocks (CSACs), 12,500 Cesium clocks and 200 active hydrogen masers to customers worldwide.

The MAC-SA5x family of atomic clocks is supported by evaluation kit 090-44500-000.

Microchip's new MAC-SA5x atomic clock is available now for pre-sampling. In February 2020 the MAC-SA5x will be available for deliveries. Microchip supports the MAC-SA5X with technical support services, as well as an extended warranty.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

