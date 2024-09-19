NEXT Group H1 Profit, Sales Climb; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - NEXT Plc (NXGPF, NXT.L), a British clothing, footwear and home products retailer, Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax grew 4 percent to 432 million pounds from last year's 416 million pounds.

Pre-tax earnings per share were 375.3 pence, up 8.1 percent from 347.2 pence a year ago. Post-tax earnings per share were 282.8 pence, compared to last year's 266.2 pence.

Headline NEXT Group profit before tax was 452 million pounds, compared to 422 million pounds last year.

Total Group statutory sales in the first half increased 13.6 percent to 2.86 billion pounds from 2.52 billion pounds a year ago.

Total Group sales, including subsidiaries and equity investments, were up 8 percent from the prior year to 2.95 billion pounds

Full price sales went up 4.4 percent.

Further, the Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 75 pence per share to be paid on January 3, and the record date will be December 6.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now projects NEXT Group profit before tax of 995 million pounds, a growth of 8.4 percent, compared to previous estimate of 980 million pounds, with a growth of 6.7 percent.

Pre-tax earnings per share would be 830.4 pence, up 9.7 percent, compared to earlier estimate of 818.8 pence, up 8.1 percent. Post-tax earnings per share would be 625.7 pence, up 8.1 percent, compared to previous estimate of 616.5 pence, up 6.5 percent.

The company now expects total Group sales to grow by 6.6 percent to 6.23 billion pounds, compared to previous estimate of 6 percent growth.

Full price sales now would be 5.0 billion pounds, up 4 percent, compared to previous estimate of 4.9 billion pounds, up 3.4 percent.

