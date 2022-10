Next.js 13 hones routing, layouts, rendering

Next.js 13, the latest version of Vercel’s React framework for building web applications, adds a pre-release version of a faster bundler as well as a redesigned approach to server rendering, routing, layouts, and data fetching.With Next.js 13, introduced October 25, the Turbopack bundler, written in Rust and still in an alpha stage of development, is positioned as a successor to Webpack. Offering improved speed and a better architecture, Turbopack is a build system for JavaScript and TypeScript that is designed for incremental builds. Turbopack is 700 times faster than Webpack when working with large applications, Vercel said.To read this article in full, please click here