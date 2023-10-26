|
26.10.2023 23:21:00
Next.js 14 previews partial prerendering
Next.js 14, the latest version of Vercel’s React-based framework for web development, previews a compiler improvement for dynamic content.Introduced October 26, Next.js 14 offers an experimental preview of partial prerendering, a compiler optimization for dynamic content that generates a fast initial static response. Partial prerendering builds on research and development into server-side rendering, static-site generation, and incremental static revalidation. Developers do not need to learn new APIs to use partial prerendering.Next.js 14 also offers a stable implementation of Server Actions, for defining asynchronous server functions to be called directly from components, with no need to manually create API endpoints. Previously in an alpha state, Server Actions are integrated into the App Router model. Built on web fundamentals such as forms and the FormData web API, Server Actions should be familiar to developers who have used server-centric frameworks in the past, according to Vercel. Mutating data, re-rendering the page, or redirecting can occur in one network round trip, ensuring the correct data is displayed on the client even if the upstream provider is slow. Also, different actions can be composed and reused.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!