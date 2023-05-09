|
09.05.2023 11:00:00
Next.js rearchitects router for smoother server-side rendering
Next.js 13.4, the latest version of Vercel’s web development framework, stabilizes the App Router, which builds on React Server Components and React Suspense to bring a number of improvements to server-side rendering.The Next.js update, which was announced on May 4, also features a beta of the new Turbopack bundler and an alpha of Server Actions, a new feature for mutating and revalidating data on the server and managing form state. But highlighting Next.js 13.4 is a production version of App Router, which serves as an evolution of the existing file system-based router in the Pages Router. With App Router, content can be streamed from the server, improving the perceived loading performance of a page. Also, App Router now has built-in SEO support with a metadata API, for customizing a page for searching on the web, compatible with streaming.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!