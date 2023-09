Next Month Could Make or Break This AI Stock

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been such a hot trend this year that even the mere mention of AI -fueled products and services can lead to a rise in share price. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is a pure-play AI company that provides solutions to businesses in many industries. Even its ticker symbol is AI. Year to date, its shares are up an incredible 180% -- and that's even after the stock gave back some gains in August.There has, however, been some increased skepticism of the stock. While it has been riding high due to the excitement surrounding AI this year, September could determine whether the stock's recent decline continues, or if it can turn things around and get back to rising in value.Earnings season is over for many companies, but C3.ai's first-quarter earnings call is scheduled for Sept. 6. It's going to be a big test for the company, given how well another AI-focused company performed recently. Nvidia, which makes AI chips and has experienced strong demand this year, soundly beat expectations last week. Its data center business grew at an incredible 171% to more than $10.3 billion for the period ending July 30. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel