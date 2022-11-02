|
Next Plc 13-week Full Price Sales Slightly Ahead Of Its Expectations - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that, in the thirteen weeks to 29 October, full price sales including interest income were up 0.4% from last year. The company noted that this was slightly ahead of its expectations. Total Product full price sales were down 0.1%.
Full price sales in the last five weeks have been up 1.4%, boosted by one particularly strong week at the end of September.
Next Plc is maintaining its previous guidance for full price sales for the rest of the year to be down 2% from last year. Looking forward, the Group is maintaining guidance for full year profit before tax at 840 million pounds, up 2.1% from last year. Based on this profit guidance, earnings per share of 554.5 pence would be up 4.5% from last year.
