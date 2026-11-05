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05.11.2026 09:37:13
Next Plc Q3 Full Price Sales Up 8.1%; FY Profit Guidance Unchanged
(RTTNews) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that, in the thirteen weeks to 31 October, full price sales were up 8.1% versus last year. The Group said the growth in the UK has slowed compared to the first half of the year, with full price sales up 2.0% versus last year, in line with its guidance. International sales were up 32.2%.
The Group maintained fourth quarter full price sales guidance to be up 5.8% versus last year. The Group expects full price sales in the UK to be up 2.0%. International growth is projected to moderate.
For the full year 2026/27, NEXT now expects: total Group sales inc. markdown & investments of 7.54 billion pounds, revised from prior guidance of 7.49 billion pounds. NEXT full price sales are projected to be 6.03 billion pounds, updated from prior guidance of 6.00 billion pounds. The Group maintained guidance for full year profit before tax at 1.255 billion pounds.
Next Plc shares are trading at 15,665.00 pence on LSE, up 0.38%.
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