Next PR Builds Local and National Awareness for Nonprofit Organizations Peak Education and Gift of Adoption

The PR Firm's Conscious Capitalism Program Provided Pro Bono Services to Two Worthy Organizations as Part of Its Mission To #DoGood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, highlights the results of its 2023 pro bono programs for two purpose-driven organizations as part of its mission to tell stories that change the world. The agency partnered with both Gift of Adoption, a national charity that awards grants to complete the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances, and Peak Education, which supports low-income students from middle school through college completion. These partnerships ran from April through September and boosted brand awareness on a local and national level through media relations, social media audits and influencer relations.

During the Gift of Adoption campaign, Next PR amplified the organization's groundbreaking milestone of helping bring home its 5,000th child via adoption grants. Through strategic media and influencer outreach, the team secured nine media placements highlighting the importance of adopting sibling sets to keep families together in publications including Good News Network and Optimist Daily. To close out the successful partnership, Next PR placed a feature article in People Magazine about one family's heartwarming decision to adopt four siblings from a Polish orphanage, made possible with the assistance of a Gift of Adoption grant.

"Being chosen as Next PR's Conscious Capitalism pro bono partner allowed Gift of Adoption to realize a major increase in visibility and engagement for our mission," shared Julie Pendell, Chief Development Officer at Gift of Adoption. "The Next PR team was incredible to work with – they demonstrated creativity, thoroughness and excellent instincts for a media strategy to enhance our exposure with the right audiences. We were thrilled to work with this team, who also left us with tools and knowledge that will help us sustain our presence into the future."

During its partnership with Peak Education, Next PR increased awareness of the organization among potential scholars in the local Colorado community, educated local donors on the brand's mission and brought awareness of Peak Education to the national stage. The team secured several local Colorado media placements highlighting scholars and fundraising events in publications such as The Gazette and in front of a national audience in U.S. News & World Report and The Chronicle of Higher Education. The relationship was capped with a social media training to arm Peak Education with social media best practices to boost engagement and encourage employee brand advocacy.

"In our dynamic partnership with Next PR, we've seamlessly woven threads of awareness within our local community, evolved into a trusted national thought partner on educational access and ignited a vibrant social media presence. With Next PR's support, we not only amplified our mission, we crafted a narrative that resonates on multiple levels of influence transcending the work we do in the Pikes Peak region," said Carlos Jiménez, CEO Peak Education.

These relationships represent Next PR's ninth and tenth Conscious Capitalism clients. The firm will continue to establish strong ties with organizations in need of pro bono PR services in 2024 to support brands doing innovative work and making the world a better place.

Interested in becoming the next partner? Find more details here and submit a proposal to the team at conscious@nextpr.com by January 19, 2024.

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. The firm is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, it has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. The team boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. Next PR has been Great Place to Work® certified for two years running, named a Top Place to Work by PR News, included in PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for four consecutive years, and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for nine years running. Next PR's work through its Conscious Capitalism program has received recognition from Ragan's PR Daily Awards and the PR Week Purpose Awards. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-pr-builds-local-and-national-awareness-for-nonprofit-organizations-peak-education-and-gift-of-adoption-302014279.html

SOURCE Next PR