Next PR Partners with Gift of Adoption and Peak Education for Conscious Capitalism Program

PR firm selects two impactful nonprofits to receive pro-bono services as part of its mission to #doGood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced it will provide pro-bono PR services to two worthy organizations: Gift of Adoption, a national nonprofit that provides adoption assistance grants to complete the adoptions of children in vulnerable circumstances, and Peak Education, a Colorado-based nonprofit that empowers students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to take ownership of their educational journeys. These will be the ninth and tenth partnerships for the firm as part of its Conscious Capitalism program.

The firm selected Gift of Adoption due to its mission to give children permanent families and a chance to thrive. The team will help generate awareness around stories of families who Gift of Adoption has impacted, notable organization milestones and the annual fundraising gala.

The firm chose Peak Education due to the services and support the organization offers to students through social-emotional education, career development, mentoring programs and college counseling. Peak Education is also developing a social impact business using a web app to facilitate greater connection between current high school students and their peers who are in college. Next PR will help spread the organization's mission by working with local publications and hosting social media strategy workshops.

"It's an incredible honor to support these two worthy organizations," shared Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "Our team is passionate about the work both Gift of Adoption and Peak Education are doing. We look forward to amplifying their stories and bringing attention to their missions."

The partnerships will kick off this month and will continue through September 2023.

Next PR began its Conscious Capitalism program in 2017 to give back to its communities and support organizations aligned with its company culture and beliefs. The team works with brands that are doing innovative work and are continuously curious about making the world a better place.

