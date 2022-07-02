Next Year's Social Security Raise Could Be 36% Bigger Than This Year's. Here's Why That's a Huge Problem

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, retirees got the biggest Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. Next year, the benefit increase could be even larger than the one seniors got this year. This may seem like a good thing. But it's not.To understand why a bigger raise doesn't help seniors financially -- and could actually hurt them -- it's helpful to learn about the truth about COLAs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading