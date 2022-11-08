Nextdoor Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"In an environment that continues to be volatile, we're pleased to see strong platform engagement both in the U.S. and internationally, showing that our strategy to build an Active Valued Community is working. We have a unique value proposition and are well capitalized to execute on the areas we can control, including initiatives to bring new neighbors to Nextdoor, increasing engagement, and growing revenue by building products that deliver differentiated results for advertisers of all sizes. Nextdoor is rising to meet the moment for all neighborhood stakeholders, delivering on our purpose to create a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood to rely on," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar.

Nextdoor's highlighted metrics for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, include:

Total Weekly Active Users (WAU) increased 17% year-over-year to 38.3 million.

Revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $54.0 million.

Net loss was $34.7 million, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $18.4 million, compared to $7.7 million in the year-ago period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $604.5 million as of September 30, 2022.

For more detailed information on our operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as our outlook for Q4 and fiscal year 2022, please reference our Shareholder Letter posted to our Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 53,954 $ 52,705 $ 159,495 $ 132,870 Loss from operations $ (36,392 ) $ (19,080 ) $ (107,873 ) $ (65,541 ) Net loss $ (34,717 ) $ (19,363 ) $ (104,508 ) $ (66,002 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (18,366 ) $ (7,718 ) $ (58,349 ) $ (35,819 )

(1) The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented above:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (34,717 ) $ (19,363 ) $ (104,508 ) $ (66,002 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,465 1,047 4,169 3,202 Stock-based compensation 17,270 10,592 46,957 26,971 Interest income (2,703 ) (21 ) (5,347 ) (86 ) Provision for income taxes 319 27 380 96 Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,366 ) $ (7,718 ) $ (58,349 ) $ (35,819 )

Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss these results and outlook. A live webcast of our third quarter 2022 earnings release call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website. After the live event, the audio recording for the webcast can be accessed on the same website for approximately one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), depreciation and amortization (non-cash expense), interest income, provision for income taxes, and, if applicable, acquisition-related costs.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy, (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and our non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (3) adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 300,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

