Nextdoor Publishes First Annual 2021 Transparency Report

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) published its first annual Transparency Report, which reflects the values that define how Nextdoor brings its purpose to life — including earning trust every day.

Trust is paramount to how Nextdoor operates, as is the commitment to a transparent and inclusive culture. This is foundational to creating a welcoming platform that facilitates constructive neighborhood connections and conversations. This inaugural report provides insight into Nextdoor’s unique community moderation model, data on the speed that these community moderators removed reported content, and the Government requests received. The results are encouraging, and Nextdoor remains focused on cultivating a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

"Today marks an important milestone for Nextdoor, and we are committed to being open and transparent with our community. This report aligns with our purpose to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on, and where Nextdoor is a welcoming platform for all our neighbors,” said Sarah Friar, CEO at Nextdoor. "We are pleased to see the positive impact product features, like our Kindness Reminder, have on our platform, and we will continue to provide our community with annual updates moving forward.”

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP added, "Nextdoor’s continued work to ensure the platform is a welcoming place for all, through implementing innovative product features, new policies, and community guidelines, is a responsibility they take seriously. We welcome the release of this Transparency Report as another demonstration of living their purpose and showing their commitment to building an online experience that is inclusive of every neighbor.”

UK Digital Minister Chris Philp said, "It's great to see Nextdoor taking proactive steps to improve transparency. This shows tech platforms embracing the spirit of our groundbreaking new online laws before they come into force. We welcome this move to improve accountability. Building a culture of openness is at the heart of our new bill which will give Ofcom the power to verify independently the accuracy of companies' transparency reports.”

Marc Dunkelman, Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University, noted, "So frequently left out of the equation when we think about tech is the quality of the relationships formed online — in too many cases they're shallow, temporary, and transactional. Nextdoor is proving that tech can be a gateway to healthier, more meaningful, longer-lasting real ties within a community.”

To provide insight into some of the key findings from 2021, please see below:

Investment into quality engagement: Nextdoor’s Kindness Reminder and Anti-Racism Reminder utilize technology to detect language that may be harmful and make neighbors consider editing their post or comment before it goes live. In 2021, neighbors who encountered the Anti-Racism Reminder edited or withheld their post or comment on average 34.4% of the time. Neighbors who encountered the Kindness Reminder edited or withheld their post or comment on average 34.6% of the time.

Power of community moderation: 233,648 volunteer community moderators in neighborhoods around the world voted on at least one piece of reported content 4.6 hours was the median time it took community moderators to remove reported content

Low levels of harmful content: 0.34% of total content was reported for being harmful, and sent to staff for review 2 single cases of Child Safety reports



For access to the full transparency report, please visit here.

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco.

