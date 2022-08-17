Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 17:40:00

Nextensa NV/SA : Half-Year Financial Report 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2022


Regulated information
Brussels, 17 August 2022
5:40 PM CEST

For the first half-year of the financial year 2022 we record the following key data:

• The rental income increased by € 3.0 million compared to June last year and now amounts to € 33.2 million

• The financial debt ratio has decreased from 48.56% at the end of 2021 to 46.31% on 30 June 2022, in line with the predefined plan

• The occupancy rate increased and is now 90.30% compared to 89.09% at the end of 2021

• The extension of the Shopping center Knauf Schmiede welcomes its first shops

• The Park Lane phase II project at Tour & Taxis has been launched with a successful reservation of 50% of the apartments of the first section

• The construction works on The Emerald office building (7,000 m2) started on Cloche d’Or, a new urban district in the southern outskirts of Luxembourg City


Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCA 60,70 0,00% Leasinvest Real Estate SICAFI SCA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- Wall Street im Minus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich knapp unter der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen