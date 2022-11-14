Nextensa NV/SA: Notes of the Board of Directors on Q3 2022

NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSNOTES DIRECTORS ON Q3 2022



Brussels, 14 November 2022



HIGHLIGHTS



For Q3 2022 we note the following key data:



• The net result amounts to €41.5 million on 30 September 2022 or €4.15 per share



• The rental income has increased by €3.9 million in comparison to Q3 last year and now amounts to €51.6 million



• The occupancy rate of the total investment portfolio increases to 91.20% compared to 89.09% at the end of 2021



• The financial debt ratio fell from 48.56% at the end of 2021 to 45.70% on 30 September 2022



• More than 100 apartments have already been reserved from the Park Lane phase II project at the Tour & Taxis site



• In October 2022, the Darwin I building - "Bronze Gate” - at Cloche d’Or was sold for €65 million



• A lease was signed with CD&V for 1,500 sqm of offices at Gare Maritime in Brussels and with B&B HOTELS for the development of a 150-room hotel at Cloche d’Or in Luxembourg





