Brussels, 24 July 2023, 5.40 PM CEST

NEXTENSA NV/SA: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

From a transparency notification dated 20 July 2023 made by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, it appears that the total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA in Nextensa NV/SA has increased to 75.55% of the voting rights.

This threshold exceedance is mainly due to the granting of double voting rights (by reaching the holding period of 2 years) to the shares in Nextensa NV/SA issued as a result of the contribution by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, on 19 July 2021, of the shares in Extensa Group NV/SA and in Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV/SA.

Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA holds 60.73% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 20 July 2023.

Content of the notification:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form Address Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland Ackermans & van Haaren NV Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, België Nextensa NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België Leasinvest Services NV Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2023

THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 75%

DENOMINATOR: 15 875 379

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Related to securities Unrelated to securities Related to securities Unrelated to securities Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje" 0 0 0.00% Ackermans & van Haaren NV 7 632 176 11 927 747 75.13% Nextensa NV (treasury shares) 38 708 65 000 0.41% Leasinvest Services NV 408 408 0.00% Sub-total 7 671 292 11 993 155 75.55% TOTAL 11 993 155 75.55% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument

Maturity

Exercise period or date # voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % voting rights 11 993 155 75.55%

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This notification concerns a threshold exceedance due to the granting of double voting rights (reaching the holding period of 2 years).

FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:

Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV

(i) Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.

(ii) Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.

Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV

(i) Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.

(ii) Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.

(iii) Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.

(iv) Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.

(v) Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.

(vi) Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by "Het Torentje”, a ‘stichting administratiekantoor’ incorporated under Dutch law.

(vii) Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.





In accordance with Article 11 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje” acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies listed under (ii) to (vi).

The notice can be consulted on the company's website https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/.







FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu





ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/03/2023 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €442.1 million (value 30/06/2023).

