24.07.2023 17:40:00
Nextensa NV/SA: Publication of a transparency notification
PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 24 July 2023, 5.40 PM CEST
Regulated information
NEXTENSA NV/SA: PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
From a transparency notification dated 20 July 2023 made by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, it appears that the total number of voting rights of Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA in Nextensa NV/SA has increased to 75.55% of the voting rights.
This threshold exceedance is mainly due to the granting of double voting rights (by reaching the holding period of 2 years) to the shares in Nextensa NV/SA issued as a result of the contribution by Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA, on 19 July 2021, of the shares in Extensa Group NV/SA and in Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV/SA.
Based on this transparency notification, Nextensa understands that Ackermans & van Haaren NV/SA holds 60.73% of the total number of shares (= financial participation) in Nextensa NV/SA on 20 July 2023.
-------------------
Content of the notification:
REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
NOTIFICATION BY: the parent company or controlling person
PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT
|Name and legal form
|Address
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam, Nederland
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp, België
|Nextensa NV
|Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
|Leasinvest Services NV
|Picardstraat 11 bus 505, 1000 Brussel, België
TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2023
THRESHOLD THAT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED: 75%
DENOMINATOR: 15 875 379
DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Related to securities
|Unrelated to securities
|Stichting Administratiekantoor "Het Torentje"
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Ackermans & van Haaren NV
|7 632 176
|11 927 747
|75.13%
|Nextensa NV (treasury shares)
|38 708
|65 000
|0.41%
|Leasinvest Services NV
|408
|408
|0.00%
|Sub-total
|7 671 292
|11 993 155
|75.55%
|TOTAL
|11 993 155
|75.55%
|0.00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
Maturity
Exercise period or date
|# voting rights that can be acquired if the financial instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|0
|0.00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|11 993 155
|75.55%
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This notification concerns a threshold exceedance due to the granting of double voting rights (reaching the holding period of 2 years).
FULL CHAIN OF CONTROL OF THE COMPANIES VIA WHICH THE PARTICIPATION IS EFFECTIVELY HELD:
Chain of control above Leasinvest Services NV and Nextensa NV
(i) Leasinvest Services NV is directly controlled by Nextensa NV, a company under Belgian law.
(ii) Nextensa NV is directly controlled by Ackermans & van Haaren NV, a company under Belgian law.
Chain of control above Ackermans & van Haaren NV
(i) Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV, a company under Belgian law.
(ii) Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV, a company under Belgian law.
(iii) Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
(iv) Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V., a company under Dutch law.
(v) Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A., a company under Luxembourg law.
(vi) Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by "Het Torentje”, a ‘stichting administratiekantoor’ incorporated under Dutch law.
(vii) Stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.
In accordance with Article 11 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, stichting administratiekantoor "Het Torentje” acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies listed under (ii) to (vi).
-------------------
The notice can be consulted on the company's website https://nextensa.eu/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu
ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA
Nextensa NV is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.
The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/03/2023 was approximately € 1.28 billion.
As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.
The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €442.1 million (value 30/06/2023).
Attachment
