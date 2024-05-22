REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 22 May 2024, 07h30

NEXTENSA OFFERS ITS SHAREHOLDERS AN OPTIONAL DIVIDEND

The ordinary and extraordinary general meetings of shareholders of Nextensa NV/SA (the Company’ or ‘Nextensa’) of 21 May 2024 approved all agenda items submitted to them with the necessary majorities, including the proposal to distribute a gross dividend of EUR 1.50 (EUR 1.05 net, after deduction of withholding tax of 30%) for the 2023 financial year.

The board of directors of the Company subsequently decided, in the context of the authorised capital, to offer the shareholders an optional dividend. From 27 May 2024 until 7 June 2024 (16:00 CEST), Nextensa shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to new

shares at an issue price of EUR 44.10 per new share by contributing the net dividend rights attached to their shares, represented by coupon no. 29. The issue price corresponds to a discount of 8.13% to the closing price on 21 May 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION



Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu



ABOUT NEXTENSA



Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/03/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is mainly active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of more than 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed use district consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new construction. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €445M (value 31/03/2024).

