PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 10 June 2024 17h40

Nextensa shareholders opt for optional dividend for 71% of shares

The Nextensa shareholders chose for 71% of their shares for a contribution of their dividend rights in consideration for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash. This result strengthens Nextensa's equity by EUR 7.5 million, through the issue of 169,028 new shares.

On Wednesday 12 June 2024 (before the opening of the stock exchange), the settlement of the dividend will take place, whereby, depending on the shareholders' choice, (i) new shares issued in exchange for the contribution of net dividend rights will be delivered, (ii) the dividend will be paid in cash, or (iii) a combination of the two previous options will take place.

The new shares will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels as of 12 June 2024 and will be immediately tradable.





For more information

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu





About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 31/03/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 445 M (value 31/03/2024).

Attachment